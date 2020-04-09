Meerkat clan enjoys pre-Easter egg hunt

LONDON, England (CBS Newspath)–Meerkats at the London Zoo enjoyed an Easter egg hunt this week. According to the zoo, the eggs were decorated with animal-friendly paint and there were plenty for everyone, but some of the animals got a little protective of their stashes!
