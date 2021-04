MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mobile police were called to Enterprise Rent-A-Car off the I-65 Service Road near Moffett Road Monday morning. Police haven't released details on what happened or why they were called there. It happened before noon Monday.

WKRG News 5 spoke with one witness, who only gave us his first name, Robert. He says he was outside when it all started. "I was standing outside, everyone was running from the back talking about how there was a guy with a loaded gun, didn't say where. Everyone was going to the back door, and I went to the back door trying to find out where this guy was because I thought he was in the back of the property, and it was actually the guy standing next to me," he said.