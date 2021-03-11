MCPSS last day of school announced, plans for fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School year will come to an end on Wednesday, May 26, despite delays from COVID-19.

Superintendent Chresal Threadgill made the announcement today, March 11. He also says the board plans to return to full face-to-face classes by fall, unless students are enrolled in the Mobile Academy of Virtual Learning.

Read Threadgill’s full statement below: