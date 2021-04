MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When things get people talking, we want to hear from you.

Fridays on the 4 on 5 we take the week’s hottest topics to the streets.

Baldwin County Public Schools and Gulf Shores City Schools are lifting the in-school mask requirement starting April 12. Mobile County will require masks through the end of the school year.

Which method do you prefer? We ask. See our video above for responses.