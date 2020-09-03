Marking the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

PEARL HARBOR, Hi. (CBS Newspath)–September 2, 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. A commemoration was held at Pearl Harbor Hawaii aboard the USS Missouri. Attendance was limited because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many WWII veterans watched the ceremony virtually. Japan officially surrendered aboard the Missouri in 1945 to end the war.
