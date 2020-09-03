Marking the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

(WKRG) -- You know it’s been a great summer and we put a lot of hours on these engines and I’m here with Nathan Haddock and Nathan, some people forget to check their engines throughout the summer and before Labor Day is a great day to do it isn’t it?

Nate Haddock, Gulf Coast Marine: Of course, by all means. If you have a 4-Stroke engine you want to check your oil level in it. Make sure your oil is good and topped off you don’t want to have problems and be offshore or out on the water and then realize you don’t have any oil in your engine. With your 2-stroke, make sure you have an oil reservoir. Make sure your oil reservoir is topped off. Make sure you have extra oil onboard in case you get low while you’re out there.