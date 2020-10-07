Man’s body found burning in bonfire, son charged with murder

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It started as a 911 call Tuesday evening when neighbors driving on Family Circle in Gainestown saw something burning in front of a home.

“Some of the citizens that live in that community noticed it might be a body,” said Sheriff Ray Norris.

Sheriff Norris said his deputies arrived to find a gruesome scene. They found Lawrence Fox’s body burning in a large fire.

“All evidence indicates that his son Antonio Fox had had some kind of altercation with his father,” he said.

Norris believes the dad was struck in the head with a concrete block, which was found near the fire stained with blood.

“We found where his body was then dragged to a fire pit in the front yard. It looks like he was rolled up in a tarp and set on fire. It looked like he had burned for several hours maybe,” Norris said.

Antonio Fox is now charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. It’s one of the most disturbing scenes Sheriff Norris has ever been to.

“You know in the country like this we don’t hear of too many corpses being burned,” the sheriff said.

