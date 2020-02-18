Man wanted in Pensacola shooting

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man involved in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Mario Antwan Brewer Jr. is wanted for a shooting that took place today on McCarroll Road and W. Sunset Avenue, according to deputies. The shooting happened at about 11 a.m.

Deputies say Brewer shot at a vehicle, which had a woman, a man and a 1-year-old inside it.

If you have any information about Brewer’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.

This post will be updated when more information becomes available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories