Man wanted in Pensacola shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man involved in a shooting Tuesday morning.
Mario Antwan Brewer Jr. is wanted for a shooting that took place today on McCarroll Road and W. Sunset Avenue, according to deputies. The shooting happened at about 11 a.m.
Deputies say Brewer shot at a vehicle, which had a woman, a man and a 1-year-old inside it.
If you have any information about Brewer’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.
This post will be updated when more information becomes available.
