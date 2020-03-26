Man tries to get back to Honduras, but having tough time with airport closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses to close across the country and airlines to cancel certain flights. For a New York resident who spends half of his time in Honduras, that created a problem. He didn’t want to show his identity in case it caused any problems getting back home to the island of Utila.

“I was concerned on March 13th about possible border closures, and had switched my flight from March 31st to March 17th, literally missing getting thru by about 36 hours,” he said

He and his family operate a small hotel on the island with about 25 rooms. He never expected to be stuck in New York for so long, he says.

“Since then, my flight has changed from the 17th, to the 25th, to the 29th, then the 30th and now to May 4th, which is the next flight, per United,” he said.

He says his family members are doing fine and so far he hasn’t heard of anyone on the island testing positive for the virus. He’s hoping he’ll be able to get back to Utila in the coming days.

LATEST STORIES: