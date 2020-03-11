Man sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking a child

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking a child. Anthony J. Miles, 27, was found guilty in November 2019.
The evidence showed Miles placed sexually explicit photos of a minor on BackPage and offered services with the child for a fee.
The victim was given drugs as long as she performed sexual favors. She was finally able to get a way when a person working with Miles left her alone at a gas station.
The victim had been on the radar of authorities for quite some time. She was once listed as a runaway.
