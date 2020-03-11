Man sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking a child

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking a child. Anthony J. Miles, 27, was found guilty in November 2019.

The evidence showed Miles placed sexually explicit photos of a minor on BackPage and offered services with the child for a fee.

The victim was given drugs as long as she performed sexual favors. She was finally able to get a way when a person working with Miles left her alone at a gas station.

The victim had been on the radar of authorities for quite some time. She was once listed as a runaway.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories