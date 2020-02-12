Man sentenced to 15 years in Baldwin County child sex abuse case

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Unedited press release:

On February 12, 2020, Jose Perez pleaded guilty in Judge Stankoski’s courtroom to one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than Twelve. Perez will serve 15 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. In addition to his sentencing, he must comply with all sex offender registration guidelines upon release with the Alabama Sex Offender Registration & Notification Act. Perez will also face possible deportation upon release because he is not a legal citizen of the United States.

This case was investigated by Corporal Justin Correa with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Resources. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kristi Hagood. Forensic interviews and other services for the victim have been provided by the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center. The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank everyone for all the hard work that was put into this case.

