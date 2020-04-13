Man in stolen car leads police, deputies on chase through Baldwin County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police received a disorderly call from Love’s Truck Stop near Interstate 10 Sunday night. When they arrived a pursuit began, leading police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase south down Highway 59. Robertsdale Police eventually joined the pursuit.

The chase ended in Foley. Dustin Gregory Williams of Robertsdale was arrested.

He’s charged with receiving stolen property, attempting to elude and bringing stolen property into the state.

Police say Williams was in a car that was stolen from Mississippi.

