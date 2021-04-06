Man in custody, another wanted in the murder of Pace teen

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has identified suspects accused of murdering a 14-year-old Pace teenager.

Sheriff Bob Johnson announced on Tuesday 18-year-old Isaiah Jordan McCullers has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Cody Walker.

Johnson said it is believed the homicide took place during a robbery, which means McCullers could be facing life in prison or the death penalty.

The SRCSO is still looking for 19-year-old Isaac Cameron Daniels — another suspect in the homicide case. He is wanted for first-degree murder during a robbery.

Walker was reported missing on March 14. Johnson said Tuesday evidence shows Walker was killed the next morning.

Walker’s body was found off Sandy Forest Road in Munson almost two weeks later. His body was about 45 feet from the roadway, surrounded by trees.

Johnson said detectives with the SRCSO have held more than 30 interviews with potential witnesses and conducted about seven search warrants during their investigation.

Johnson said Walker’s death was the unfortunate result of a 14-year-old boy hanging around the wrong crowd.

“When you hang around people that deal in drugs and carry weapons, sometimes bad things happen,” Johnson said. “They don’t take into consideration age or race or any of that stuff. It’s a business. Drug dealing is a business.”

Those with information regarding the case are asked to contact the SRCSO or Santa Rosa County CrimeStoppers at (850)437-STOP.