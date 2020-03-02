Man adopts dog in shelter for 500 days

BUFFALO, NY (CNN) — A New York man who adopted a senior dog in a shelter for 500 days is bonding with the pup and encouraging others to adopt, especially older dogs. Ray Kinz and Bonita are now inseparable.

“Yeah we’re always together,” he said.

Seeing the close bond he and the 6-year-old dog have formed, it’s hard to believe the two just met this in December. The pitbull terrier mix was passed over at the Niagara SPCA for a year and a half, until Kinz walked through the door. .

He said, “When I went in I just asked them which one’s been there the longest and which is the oldest and that’s where Bonita came from.”

“And the two of them just fell in love,” said Kim LaRussa with the Niagara SPCA.

And the next day, Kinz made the adoption official, and it was quite the celebration.

Kinz said, “I saw all the cars and I just figured it’s a little busy today. And then when we got in everyone was waiting to see her off. They had confetti balloons and treats and it was a pretty big deal.”

Video of Bonita excitedly leaving the shelter as staff cheered her on went viral. It’s been viewed millions of times on the SPCA’S Facebook page alone.

“I had family messaging me and the views kept going up and up and up,” said Kinz.

And Kinz is using Bonita’s new found fame to help other dogs get adopted.

He said, “Adopt don’t shop. Don’t pass up the older dogs they have a lot of love to give.”

“We hoped we’d find a very nice adopter. I didn’t know we’d find a Ray. He is just exceptional.//He’s gone out of his way now to promote the adoption over overlooked dogs and for that we are so grateful,” said LaRussa.