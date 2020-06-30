Majestic high-wire walking

TROSKY CASTLE Czech Republic (CBS Newspath)–Thrill-seekers in the Czech Republic participated in a highline walk at Trosky Castle on June 27. The castle’s two towers stand on spires of rock with a gulf between them. Participants were attached to the lines with harnesses. Outdoor sporting activities like this one have been allowed in the Czech Republic since pandemic restrictions were relaxed in recent weeks.
