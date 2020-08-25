Lucky Charms to sell pouches of marshmallow charms individually

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – Many breakfast dreams have come true!

General Mills which makes Lucky Charms will be selling pouches of just the marshmallows as a limited-time item beginning in September.

“Just Magical Marshmallows” will be sold in six-ounce packages for $3.99, featuring the eight flavors typically included in cereal boxes.

It’s the first time the Lucky Charms marshmallow pouches have been available nationwide. It is not clear how long the product will remain available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories