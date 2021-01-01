Local residents opt for at-home fireworks on NYE

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Thanks to COVID-19, many New Year’s Eve celebrations look different this year. One activity you can still enjoy while socially distanced is setting off fireworks.
We spoke today with the manager at a local firework shop.
I think some people are kinda worried about the rain tonight, but as far as the economy part goes, I think people get tired of having to sit at home so a lot of them like on the fourth of July want to just come out and buy stuff and have a good time and spend time with their family and friendsTammy Desporte, Joe’s Fireworks manager
If you do shoot off fireworks, you are reminded to take all safety precautions.
