Local doctor gives the status on the 2019-2020 flu season and preventive tips

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is no secret that the flu has been spreading like wildfire nationwide. News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with a Fairhope, AL local physician, Dr. Roy, about where we stand so far this flu season and some preventative tips and tricks in order to not spread the flu.

Dr. Roy explains, “We are about on par for what we saw in the 2018-2019 flu season. The CDC in Atlanta reported approximately 37 million flu-associated illnesses and 36,000 deaths.” So far this season, the CDC has reported 6.4 million flu-related illnesses, 2,900 deaths, and 55,000 hospitalizations.

Dr. Roy expresses that the most important thing is to vaccinate for the flu. Most people don’t realize that you are supposed to vaccinate for the flu every six months. So if you get a flu shot before the season starts, let’s say July, your vaccination would not cover you for the whole season.

If you are diagnosed with the flu, stay home, wash your hands, minimize contact with your family members, and keep commonly touched items disinfected. Dr. Roy also encourages people with the flu not to travel. The flu spreads nationwide quickly in part due to people traveling with sick and coming in contact with seatbelts, folding tables and germs in airplane restrooms. American Family Care has used almost all of its allotted flu vaccines for this year.

