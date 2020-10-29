LIVE TRAFFIC BLOG: Dozens of road closures across Gulf Coast following Hurricane Zeta

GULF COAST (WKRG) — Officials across the Gulf Coast are reporting dozens of road closures following Hurricane Zeta.

UPDATE (6:47 AM) —

UPDATE (6:21 AM) —

UPDATE (6:11 AM) — The ALGO Traffic System is reporting an abandoned vehicle on I-10 WB.

UPDATE (6:04 AM) — WKRG News 5’s Amanda Devoe talks about the procedure to follow when traffic lights are out.

UPDATE (5:52 AM) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reports the Bankhead Tunnel is back open Thursday morning.

UPDATE (5:51 AM) — ALGO Traffic System update:

UPDATE (5:49 AM) — The ALGO Traffic System, a service of the Alabama Dpt. of Transportation sent the following tweet.

UPDATE (5:45 AM) — The ALGO Traffic System, a service of the Alabama Dpt. of Transportation sent the following updates on twitter.

ORIGINAL (5:42 AM)– The Alabama Department of Transportation report the following closures:

  • AL 188 SB near I-10 in Mobile County; storm debris blocking right lane and right shoulder.
  • US-90 Mobile Bay Causeway: roadway closed and flooded in both directions; Seek alternate route.
  • AL 217 Lott Rd: road closed in all Directions near US 45 in Prichard; Seek alternate route.
  • US 45 Both Directions @ MP18.9 near AL 158 in Chunchula; tree blocking roadway. Seek alternate route.
  • I-10 EB @ MP47.2 near Exit 49//Baldwin Beach Express in Baldwin County; debris blocking right lane.
  • US 43 NB @ MP5.6 near AL 158 in Saraland; tree blocking roadway; Seek alternate route.
  • AL 225 All Directions @ MP19.0 near I-65 in Baldwin County; tree partially blocking roadway. Use caution.
  • US 43 NB @ MP21.3 near I-65 in Mobile County; tree blocking lane. Use caution.
  • AL-163 Dauphin Island Pkwy: flooding at the Dog River Bridge.
  • I-10 EB and WB ramp to Exit 26B/Water St. in Mobile is flooded. Seek alternate route.

