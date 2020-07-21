Let freedom ring! Liberty Island reopens

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–

On Monday, New York City was slated to enter Phase Four of its reopening plan. But as with Phase Three, the plan was modified as coronavirus cases across the nation have been rising.

The new Phase Four includes restarting outdoor arts and entertainment activities, including zoos and botanical gardens, at 33 percent capacity. Liberty Island, home of the Statue of Liberty, reopened Monday. Ellis Island remained closed to visitors.

Television and movie production can resume today, and professional sports without live audiences. Mayor Bill de Blasio said 86-hundred restaurants are using the city’s Open Restaurants program, where dining has been moved out of doors, often to parking lots, sidewalks and curb areas.

Indoor dining, museums and shopping malls remain closed for now, the mayor says.