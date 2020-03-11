Lego robot teaches valuable lesson to kids

TAIWAN (CBS Newspath)–Students in Taiwan have built their own weapon against the coronavirus: A LEGO robot that encourages kids to wash their hands.

Here’s how it works: Elementary students step up to the robot. Once an ultrasonic sensor detects a pair of hands, the LEGO machine sprays disinfectant, giving kids a first line of defense against the new coronavirus.

6th grader Chen Po-Yu helped build the robot. He says that all the students think it’s very cool and are now more willing to wash their hands. A recorded voice inside the contraption shouts “washing hands is super!” to encourage kids to keep coming back.

After the Fukushima nuclear disaster nine years ago, kids started learning basic principles of robotics to help solve problems in their hometown. The school’s robotics coach calls this LEGO-bot a simple concept that’s keeping students ahead of the curve as the world rushes to contain COVID-19.

While Taiwan has only recorded 47 cases of the coronavirus – the island is on high alert to prevent more infections.