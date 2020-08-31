‘Leave them to the seagulls’: Boat pirates strike Pensacola marina again

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County marina is dealing with boat pirates for the second time in three months.

At least 10 boat owners storing their boats at Lost Key Marina and Yacht Club were notified Friday morning items from their boats had been stolen.

This isn’t the first time the marina has been burglarized. In May, thieves stole items from 25 boats.

William Butterworth is one of several boat owners now calling on the marina to install a better security system. Butterworth has had four chart plotters, valued at more than $20,000, stolen from his boat.

“There’s huge frustration,” Butterworth said. “This shouldn’t have happened the first time.”

Raymond McCloud has also been a victim of the boat pirates.

McCloud, too, wants better security at the marina he pays to store his boat.

“I think they could do a lot better than they’ve done,” he said.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the boat theft case, but Butterworth has his own idea about how justice could be served.

“Pirate justice for pirates,” he said. “I’d like to see them tied to a tree on an island, eyelids cut off, honey poured on top and leave them to the seagulls.”

WKRG News 5 reached out to Lost Key Marina management for a statement. We were directed to its parent company Lennar Corporation for comment. We have yet to hear back.

