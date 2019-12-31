Law enforcement deaths top headlines in 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A tragic year for law enforcement in 2019 in Alabama. Mobile Police officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed while working undercover at the Peach Place Inn in West Mobile. Tuder’s death came just seven days after Sgt. Wytasha Carter was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in Birmingham. Five other officers were also killed, including Auburn officer William Beauchner, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Jay Dailey, Tuscaloosa officer Dornell Cousette, and Huntsville officer Billy Clardy. Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed at a convenience store in November.

In May, researchers announced the discovery of the last known ship to bring slaves to the U.S. from Africa. The Clotilda was found in the Mobile Delta near Twelve-Mile Island. Descendants still live in Africatown, the community founded by the 110 people brought here as slaves.

The new $398 million Pensacola Bay Bridge between Gulf Breeze and Pensacola was opened to traffic in July. Meanwhile, in October, grassroots opponents of plans for a new toll bridge and Bayway in Mobile and Baldwin County effectively defeated the project, with Governor Kay Ivey declaring it ‘dead.’

The Alabama legislature passed a gas tax hike to fund infrastructure improvements in the state. That hike will eventually be an additional ten cents more per gallon.

The legislature also passed a near-total abortion ban, aimed at legal challenges with hopes the issue would wind up in the U.S. Supreme Court as a challenge to Roe vs Wade. Those challenges have begun with a federal judge blocking the law from going into effect.

In the spring, the Department of Justice declared Alabama’s prison system unconstitutional over violence and healthcare. The D.O.J. threatened to sue the corrections department is changes were not made. It’s one of the big issues facing lawmakers in the upcoming session.

Kidnappings in Alabama were in the news for several weeks. Three-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney was kidnapped and murdered in Birmingham in October. Two people have been charged. In November, officials found the remains of Aniah Blanchard. The 19-year-old was abducted from an Auburn convenience store. The man believed responsible, Ibrahim Yazeed, was arrested in Escambia County, Florida.

In politics, former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Jeff Sessions threw his hat into an already crowded Republican race for the U.S. Senate nomination in 2020. Some polls now show Sessions in the lead ahead of former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and Congressman Bradley Byrne.

In early December, a mass shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola killed three sailors. The gunman, a Saudi aviation student was shot and killed by deputies. The shooting opened debate about the training of Saudi military personnel at U.S. Bases.

