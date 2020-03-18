Landmarks go green for St. Patrick’s Day

(CBS Newspath)–GOING GREEN: Landmarks around the world turned green for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday. It was part of Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening project. The group said that despite the “unprecedented challenges” right now, they hope this project “will bring a little positivity and hope to people everywhere…”
