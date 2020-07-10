Keeping Zoo animals cool in the Summer heat

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath)–Some animals at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago got to cool off on July 9 with some ice treats. Zoo staff froze bones for the lions and African painted dogs and fruit for the sloth bear to enjoy. The reindeer cooled off under a mister in their outdoor habitat.

