Just for fun!

PORTLAND, Or. (CBS Newspath)–Takoda the 400-pound black bear enjoyed cooling off in his tub this week at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo is closed to visitors right now because of the pandemic, but the 10-year-old is still enjoying the nice spring weather.

