ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County Judge has denied a request for a new trial in the case of an Elkmont teen convicted of capital murder.

Mason Sisk appeared in court today as his attorneys have been arguing for a new trial.

A jury found Sisk guilty on four counts of capital murder in April and a judge sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was 14 when he was arrested for killing five of his family members, including his three young siblings at their Elkmont home in 2019.

His attorneys had been arguing for a new trial saying that ruling about what evidence could or could not be admitted during the case prevented him from getting a fair trial. the crux of those arguments included:

The judge should have allowed the defense to present evidence about alternative suspects, including Sisk’s uncle, and also evidence on family history issues, including Sisk’s father’s doubts about paternity for one of Mason’s siblings;

The judge should have allowed the defense to present testimony from an expert on coercive interrogation. The defense wanted to show how Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigators could have manipulated the 14-year-old suspect into a confession;

The statements Sisk made to investigators should have been suppressed because he was handcuffed and occasionally questioned for more than an hour without being read his rights. The defense also points out Sisk was left alone in then-Sheriff Mike Blakely’s truck – with the sheriff – for an extended period with no known recording of what they discussed.

Limestone County Judge Chad Wise ruled against that argument Friday in a hearing that lasted less than 20 minutes.

“We pointed out some things that we thought the judge got wrong in the actual trial and it was a post-trial motion that obviously the judge denied, which was expected,” Sisk Attorney Michael Sizemore said.

During Sisk’s trial and sentencing, he didn’t show any emotion. That pattern continued during the hearing on Friday.

News 19 asked another one of Sisk’s attorneys, Shay Golden, how Sisk has been doing since he was sentenced in September.

“You can tell there’s a noticeable difference to him,” Golden said. “He’s withdrawn a little bit more. He’s not very comfortable, he’s been kept in isolation since [the sentencing], and I believe he will be returned to isolation I think the isolation has had a significant impact on him.”

Sizemore said the next step for Sisk would be to appeal his case.

“He’ll have 42 days to do that,” he said.