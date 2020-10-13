Jubilee Fest happening in Daphne this weekend, first big art show in Baldwin Co. this year

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a year full of cancellations and indefinite postponements, the narrative of the 2020 Jubilee Festival of Arts breaks the storyline of other events of its kind.

It’s happening.

“You know, 2020 has been a year of challenges, but it’s also been a year of opportunity,” said Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce President Casey Williams.

There are a few changes, of course, to adhere to COVID-19 precautions. Booths will be at Lott Park 10 feet apart, instead of right next to each other on Main Street. Certain projects will be “to-go” instead of interactive. Attendees are asked to follow the statewide mask mandate.

Those who may still not be comfortable coming to the event in person can still participate online from home and both view and purchase pieces from artists.

The event begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

