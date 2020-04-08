John Barber sworn in as Spanish Fort PD’s new chief

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort’s new police chief has taken the reigns as of this week.

Chief John Barber, who served on the Mobile Police Department since 1996, was sworn into the new position Monday night.

