‘Joe Exotic’ writes Navarre liquor store employees, says he’ll stop by Pensacola Beach if pardoned

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — Joe Exotic, also known by his legal name Joesph Maldonado-Passage, recently gave employees at Navarre Liquors off Highway 98 a surprise.

A few employees at the liquor store wrote to Joe Exotic, known from the Netflix documentary series “Tiger King,” in prison about a month ago.

Maldonado-Passage is in serving a 22-year sentence at a Texas prison after he was found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis on the show, Carol Baskin. Both owned many wild cats.

After a few weeks, Joe Exotic responded to the employees, stating he appreciated their support. In the letter, he states if he is able to get a pardon, the first show he will have is on Pensacola Beach. He added he has four movies in the works.

Zach Corzine, an employee at the liquor store, said he was surprised Joe Exotic wrote back.

“I never thought he would write back… maybe he’s bored sitting in jail,” Corzine said. “But I thought it was neat he did.”

Read the full letter below:

