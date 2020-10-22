‘It’s just senseless:’ Prichard family seeking answers after a man was shot dead in home Semler St.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A Prichard family is searching for answers after a man was found shot to death inside of a home on Semler Street.

Family members of 25-year-old Travon Thomas tell me it was his grandmother who walked in and found him lying on the floor on Wednesday morning. Due to the circumstances they didn’t want to show their face on camera but wanted to tell his story in hopes that someone would come forward.

“It’s just senseless. He’s at home, you should be more comfortable at home than anywhere,” said Thomas’ friend.

Just after eight Wednesday morning, family and friends got a frantic phone call from the grandmother of Travon Thomas.

“She didn’t know what was going on. She just thought it was a home invasion and something had happened and all of a sudden she walked in and discovered his body there,” said a family member.

High emotions as family rushed to the home, hoping for the best out of what sounded like their worst nightmare.

“When we had made it here we had seen the body and saw how it was and called 911,” said a family member.

Thomas had been shot and was dead by the time police got there. Prichard detectives along with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigators were called to the scene here on Semler Street.

“Everybody really just shocked. Everybody hurt like deeply, y’all really took somebody that wouldn’t hurt a fly,” said Thomas’ friend.

Thomas was well on his way to becoming a comedian, known as Tray Baby. His family said he traveled a lot to neighboring cities doing standup comedy shows and filming content for his YouTube channel. A young man chasing his dreams to fill many hearts with laughter.

“Just remember him as being funny. Although this horrible act has happened. Just remember him as being funny,” said Thomas’ friend.

The pain of Thomas’ loss is ringing throughout the community for yet another life taken by senseless gun violence.

“We’re just lost and confused about what happened. We don’t know if it was envy, or hate or whatever the case may be,” said a family member.

His family said they are not stopping until justice is served. If you have any information, please contact Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211.

