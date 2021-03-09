Investigation underway after Bibb County cemetery vandalized

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Bibb County are investigating a case of vandalism at a cemetery in Centreville. Some headstones were knocked down and police want to know who caused the damage.

Bruce Rutledge has family members who are buried at the Sandy cemetery. He says this case has made him upset.

“I am really angry, and I don’t know how you sleep at night. Whoever did this should be held accountable for what you’ve done and should come back and try to help make it right,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge noticed the cemetery damage on Friday and notified police.

Chief Rodney Smith is not sure who is responsible for the vandalism. He says the cemetery has been in Bibb County since the 1800s. Smith tells CBS 42 someone drove heavy machinery through the cemetery that damaged tombstones and graves.

“Looks like a logging company came in to cut the timber and there’s no excuse for them to get into the cemetery, it is just disrespectful. We are going to dig deep into the situation and if we can get you prosecuted, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because this is pure disrespect,” Smith said.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Centreville Police Department.