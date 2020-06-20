“Into the Wild” bus removed from Alaskan wilderness

HEALY, Ak. (CBS Newspath)–The Alaska National Guard used a helicopter to remove an abandoned bus in a remote area near Healy on Thursday. The bus was well known from the “Into the Wild” book and film. State officials said it was a safety issue because many travelers had to be rescued trying to reach the bus.

