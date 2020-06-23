International Paper Co. investigating after noose found at Cantonment mill

CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — International Paper Company says it is investigating a report of a noose found on its property in Escambia County.

International Paper issued this statement regarding the investigation:

“Upon learning of the situation, we immediately launched an investigation. We condemn the offensive nature of this incident. Individuals involved in such behavior will not work at International Paper. We do not tolerate threatening acts, racism, or bigotry. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive culture where individuals feel valued and engaged and have the opportunity to contribute their best every day.”

This story will be updated when new information is available.

