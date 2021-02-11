Inside look at Okaloosa County investigator’s quest to solve 42-year-old cold case

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigator Jeffrey Butler is working a nearly-impossible-to-solve cold case. The case has been assigned to several investigators in the four decades since the murder of George Myers on Feb. 9, 1979.

But that’s not stopping Butler from working to solve the case and bring closure to Myers’ family.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office believes the 56-year-old convenience store clerk was ambushed while in a storage office at a Tom Thumb — now a tattoo shop — at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Santa Rosa Boulevard.

“Sometime between two o’clock and three o’clock in the morning, the unknown person or persons entered the store while Mr. Myers was in a back storage office,” Butler said from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. “They proceeded to shoot him at least 8 times.”

Investigators have conducted interviews with family and other possible witnesses but have come up short on leads. Physical evidence — if any — available to Butler is limited.

“Times were a little different back then,” he said. “The kind of evidence we were able to pull from scenes then is definitely less than what we can do now.”

Now the sheriff’s office is asking the public for any information that could lead to an arrest or solve the case.

“What seems like a small, minute, doesn’t-seem-like-it’d-make-a-difference detail for somebody may end up cracking a case for us,” Butler said. “So, what we need is if anyone out there has any information whatsoever that they think could be remotely important to this investigation, they should forward that on to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.“

Little is known about Myers himself, but he is said to have been popular among locals who frequented the convenience store.

Butler said based on interviews, Myers was a kind, friendly man.

“We haven’t been able to find anyone who didn’t like him,” he said.

Butler said he’s dedicated to helping find who killed Myers.

“At the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, we do not just put (cold case files) in a box and stick them up on a shelf and let them get forgotten about,” he said. “They remain active and assigned to an investigator and they are actively worked.”

If you have information on this cold case, contact the OSCO at 850.651.7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips Mobile application.