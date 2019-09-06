Ink Masters tattoo expo underway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2nd annual Ink Masters Pensacola Tattoo Expo was underway at the Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center Friday afternoon.

The event, located at 913 S I St. in Pensacola, features tattoo artists from around the country, allowing tattoo enthusiasts to get tattoos from artists they wouldn’t normally have access to.

Tattoo artist Jayvo Scott, from Brevard County, said he came to the expo because he gets to catch up with artists and tattoo people from all over.

“I come to a lot of the Ink Master expos. They’re some of my favorites to come to. There’s a lot of artists. We all know each other and we’re like family,” Scott said. “Everybody treats each other well. You get to tattoo people and meet people from all over the world. It’s cool.”

Raymond Hernandez, founder of the Ink Masters and organizer of the event, said the expo is a great event for those who wish to learn more about tattooing.

It’s also a great place to get a new tattoo, he said, noting tattoos are like a fashion statement these days.

“It’s not how our parents used to look at it,” he said. “Now celebrities have (tattoos), doctors have it, police officers have it, nurses have them,” Hernandez said. “It’s not like before. People would have tattoos and parents would think, ‘Oh he’s an outlaw.’ It’s not like that anymore.”

The expo runs Friday until 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets to the expo cost $20. The tattoos start at about $100.