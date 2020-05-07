Illegal red snapper, undersized fish being caught during COVID-19 pandemic in the Gulf of Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division (AMRD) posted a reminder to social media Thursday about illegal fishing in the Gulf of Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservation Enforcement Officers (CEO’s) in recent days have seen numerous cases of undersized greater amberjack, possession of red snapper out of season, no reef fish endorsement, filleted finfish, no saltwater fishing license, and shrimping in closed waters.

CEO’s are still out on patrol during the COVID-19 pandemic.







The ADMR says you can purchase licenses and access regulations at outdooralabama.com and the Outdoor Alabama App.

Red Snapper season begins Memorial Day weekend in Alabama.

