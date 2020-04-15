Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Iguana takes a stroll

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CBS Newspath)–Digger, a blue iguana, at the Milwaukee Zoo toured the Aquatic and Reptile Center this month. It’s part of the zoo’s campaign to keep the animals active during the pandemic when the zoo is closed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories