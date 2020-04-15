Iguana takes a stroll

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CBS Newspath)–Digger, a blue iguana, at the Milwaukee Zoo toured the Aquatic and Reptile Center this month. It’s part of the zoo’s campaign to keep the animals active during the pandemic when the zoo is closed.
- 5 guys arrested after fight at Five Guys restaurant in Florida
- Sen. Jones: Cornoavirus shows need for Medicaid expansion
- Dangerous hashtags parents use could attract child predators
- Florida inmate freed amid coronavirus concerns murdered man one day after release, deputies say
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday