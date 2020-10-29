Iconic pier destroyed, Eastern Shore residents survive Zeta

POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile bay still stirred up after Hurricane Zeta that did a totally different kind of damage to the Eastern Shore than Hurricane Sally including destroying one of the most iconic piers on the bay.

In a tropical season that has been more active than most, David Williams is back to his after-a-storm routine. “Just picking up the mess as usual.”

The winds and water of Hurricane Zeta doing what the winds and water of Hurricane Sally didn’t. “When Sally came the water went out of the bay so they piers mostly survived but all the pier stuff you see now is from the storm last night.”

County Road 1 that runs along Mobile Bay is littered with piles of vegetative debris. Now, alongside it, pilings and pieces of piers including one of the most iconic piers on the bay, the pier at Grand Hotel in Point Clear. “The main section that was damaged was the wooden sea fence and the pier,” says Kevin Hellmich with the Grand. “The hotel did not take on any water, minimal damage outside of the bayside.”



Left, before Hurricane Zeta. Right, after Hurricane Zeta.

The pier, that has hosted many life events for families across the country, was rebuilt three years ago after another tropical system destroyed it. Parts of it now rest in front of the conference center.

The damage from Zeta was mainly on the waterfront and while cleanup now includes debris from two hurricanes in less than two months, folks like David Williams feel pretty lucky. “It could have been a lot worse.”

