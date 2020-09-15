Hurricane Sally causes storm surge in Pass Christian

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Harrison County Emergency Management is urging neighbors to not let their guard down, despite the fact that Hurricane Sally is moving further to the east. The hurricane is still causing storm surge along the Mississippi coast.

The EMA issued a mandatory evacuation for neighbors in low-lying areas. They also closed public beach access and businesses along the Gulf.

In Pass Christian, the storm surge has already flooded several streets. Neighbors who thought they were in the clear were shocked to see the water rise this quickly before the high tide or heavy rain.

“Without rain, yes, I was very surprised. And so, it’s time to at least go and try to get some movement. We need to go head and start moving now before the rain comes in. We just want to take the basic needs like emergency bags packed, and we’re probably going to try and head a little bit towards north,” said Ursula Hall, who lives in Pass Christian.

By Wednesday, Harrison and Hancock counties are expected to see a six to nine foot storm surge. Authorities are prepared to close parts of Highway 90, if necessary.

