Hundreds show up for Crown Church, Feeding the Gulf Coast food giveaway

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of cars lined up on North Palafox Street near the Ensley community Friday for a massive food giveaway organized by Crown Church and Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank.

More than 20,000 pounds of food was bagged and ready for the cars as the pulled in. The food was put into the trunks of the vehicles as they slowly rolled through the distribution site.

Aubrey Grier of Feeding the Gulf Coast says COVID-19 has caused the food bank to ramp up its food distributions for those who might have lost their job to the crisis.

Grier said the organization has been reaching out to community partners for help distributing the food. She said the food supply for those in need is decreasing as food giveaways happen across the country. However, she noted that several organizations are helping replace that supply.

Grier said it’s nice to see the community lending a hand to their neighbors.

“These are neighbors helping neighbors,” she said. “Everyone here is going to be impacted by COVID-19 in some shape or form … it’s just nice to bring everyone together.”

Anita Blackmon and Janna Hoynacki of Crown Church said the food giveaway on Friday was a week-long effort. It was worth it.

“I believe this is what God wants us to do,” Blackmon said. “I think with everyone being as stressed as they are right now, if we can relieve some of the pressure — that would be wonderful.”

Hoynacki said the church has received calls about people who don’t have any groceries, and the church is happy to help out.

“If we can provide the very basic needs that people have right now, that’s just something we take great joy in doing,” she said. “We’ve always been community-minded but what a great time to be community-minded when your community needs you the most.”

LATEST STORIES