Hundreds receive a Thanksgiving meal in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort was a busy place Tuesday morning as hundreds of people arrived for Thanksgiving meals.

“It’s just a blessing just to be here and thank God for all the people who are willing to help when you need it,” said a resident.

Each year the Prodisee Pantry, along with dozens of volunteers, work to make sure families are able to have a Thanksgiving meal on their table.

“We are really blessed that the community comes together and helps us put together Thanksgiving boxes as well as our regular food to make sure these families have that sense of pride and can sit down as a family like the rest of us,” said Deann Servos, Executive Director of Prodisee Pantry.

This year, around 400 families are expected to pick up Thanksgiving meals at the food pantry.

