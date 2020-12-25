Hundreds flock to Joe Patti’s Seafood on Christmas Eve

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For many families along the Gulf Coast, a trip to Joe Patti’s Seafood for Christmas has become tradition.

Hundreds came out to the shop on Thursday to get fresh seafood for their families’ Christmas dinners.

“We get kind of burnt out of the turkey from Thanksgiving,” customer Ann Jackson said. “So we decided we are going to do seafood now for our Christmas meal instead of the traditional turkey and ham.”

Joe Patti’s staff worked diligently Thursday to get the customers’ orders filled.

Tasharah Sanders, an active-duty marine, said Christmas Eve she was visiting her family and was sent to pick up food for their seafood boil.

“We came down to visit our family and naturally, we have a pajama party on Christmas Eve,” Sanders said. “We do the whole seafood boil on Christmas Day.”

In a year of uncertainty, Gulf Coast residents said they were not going to miss out on their seafood tradition this year.

“It’s always an adventure when we come out here because despite the crowds, it kind of reminds us of the little things,” Jackson said. “We do this as a tradition for the family so we have something that’s a norm for the year.”

LATEST STORIES