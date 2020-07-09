Human remains found in search for missing Monroe County woman

UPDATE (10:10 a.m.) — The Monroe County Sheriff says the remains were located about 4-5 miles from missing woman Stephanie Rivers Simpson’s home. The suspect in custody is a family member. No formal charges have been made yet.

Family first reported Simpson missing on Friday. The sheriff says although forensics hasn’t officially confirmed ID, the body had markings that lead them to believe this is the missing woman. Pine straw covered the grave area.

UPDATE (9:03 am) — The suspect in the case is in custody.

UPDATE (8:27 am) — Sheriff Tom Boatwright says the remains were found last night around 8:30 pm during the search. The remains were found in a shallow grave that was only two feet deep. Boatwright says the remains had been there for a few days.

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports human remains were found in a remote wooded area early Thursday morning. Several law enforcement agencies have been searching for Stephanie Rivers Simpson after she was reported missing earlier this week. According to the MCSO the remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

WKRG News 5 viewers tell us law enforcement agencies were searching areas near Beatrice on Wednesday afternoon.

We’ve reached out to Sheriff Tom Boatwright. We’re waiting on additional information and we will release more details as we get them.

LATEST STORIES