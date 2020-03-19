How to keep kids entertained at home while they’re out of school

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – With the coronavirus threat across the country, it’s causing parents and students to stay home from work and school. Some parents may be wondering how to keep their kids busy during the isolation. News 5’s Blake Brown spoke with Amanda Mushro, who is a lifestyle and parenting expert, about ways to stay creative and entertained during the time off.

Here are some options she recommends:

ARTS & CRAFTS:

Arts and crafts activities give kids a sense of achievement and allow them to take pride in their work which builds confidence. Offering endless possibilities, craft projects are great for boys and girls as well. Parents can get their kids started simply with a paper, markers, crayons… anything in the house.

They can also use toys like the smART Pixelator that takes imaginations a step further for hours of creative fun.

smART Pixelator

• The smART Pixelator empowers kids to design and build 2D and 3D projects using Bluetooth connectivity, easy-to-follow lights, and smART Pixel Beads, Sequins or Pegs.

• Right out of the box, kids have a choice of creating 50 step-by-step designs using Pixel Beads.

• A smART Pixelator app and any mobile device also let them engineer their own projects, encouraging customization and experimentation.

• Additional beads, sequins, pegs, and projects are available to keep the fun flowing.

• Ideal for kids 7 to 107 years old. MSRP: $59.99

FAMILY GAMES:

Finding products that span the young and old are often a challenge. A great way to disconnect from electronics and connect with the family is through fun and engaging card games. You probably have a pack of Bicycle cards in your house. We love playing Crazy 8, Poker, etc.

The best part is, you’ll get to spend quality time with your kids and with the right game, you can play for hours!

Authentic Agility How Do You See The World

• How Do You See the World from Authentic Agility Games is an engaging card game that encourages people to go beyond their comfort zone while truly learning how others view the world by asking important questions.

• The game includes one dice that will select one of the below five categories. Players then just pull the card and read the question from the associated category.

• With variations of game rules and suggestions available, this game can be played around the family dinner table, with longtime companions or with your newest neighbor.

• So whether you want to have deeper conversations in your social circles or really want to connect with your family, How Do You See the World? from Authentic Agility Games will spark the conversation and is an ideal gift for a friend, spouse, loved one or co-worker.

• Available on Amazon and Authenticagilitygames.com for $24.99.

STEAM TOYS:

STEAM toys provide a level a great level of educational entertainment, often to where kids don’t even realize they’re learning at the same time. Educational toys provide kids tools and methods to explore new and creative ways of problem-solving, displaying data, innovating, and linking multiple fields.

Right now parents can easily find building challenges on the internet. Magformers are a great way to participate in this challenge.

Magformers Amazing Rescue 50-Piece Set

• Click and create your own adventure with MagformersAMAZING Rescue 50-Piece Set!

• Magformers are a magnetic construction toy where the possibilities are endless.

• Build and create your own fire adventure.

• Build a fire station and fire truck, add wheels and fire accessories.

• This 50 piece set comes with 24 magnetic pieces, 2 characters and emergency vehicle accessories and much more to keep the city safe.

• Ages 3+ MSRP $59.99

ROLEPLAY FUN:

Think about what your kids already love to do. Now think about finding ways for them to do it in LONGER. Keeping our littlest one’s entertainment can be the most difficult challenge of all, but playsets offer a great way to expand their imaginations with literally endless opportunities.

Green Toys Parking Garage

• Drive up, fill up, fix up, and take off! The Green Toys™ Parking Garage is a multi-level play space that encourages motor skill development, cause and effect reasoning, and imaginative, narrative play.

• Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic, the set includes a Mini Helicopter and two Mini Vehicles, and is scaled to work with the best-selling Green Toys Ferry Boat and Car Carrier.

• Featuring a drive-through station on one end and a ramp on the other, an elevator in back and helipad on top, this full-service, 360° set is ready for play from any angle.

• Super safe with no BPA, phthalates, PVC, or external coatings.

• Packaged with recycled and recyclable materials printed with soy inks. For ages 3 years and up.

• Available Spring 2019. MSRP $39.99.

DIY ACTIVITIES:

DIY activities not only keep the kids occupied but if you select the right activity, they can offer hours of fun, for instance.

