How the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis celebrated the end of 11 weeks of lockdown

WUHAN, China (CBS Newspath)–People in Wuhan, China cheered as a light show marked the end of the city’s 11-week lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday (local time), healthy residents were allowed to start traveling in and out of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.
- Survey asks how many people in each state admit to drinking while working from home
- Lee County Circuit Court Upholds Capital Murder conviction in Auburn University student’s death in 2008
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday
- Laredo weeks away from administering new test kits, might forbid family outings
- Reports: Country artist John Prine dead at 73 after battle with COVID-19