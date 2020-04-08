How the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis celebrated the end of 11 weeks of lockdown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Each night on News 5 at 10, we're answering your questions about the coronavirus. Call the WKRG News 5 coronavirus hotline if you have a question, and leave us a message. The question for April 7 is: "Yes, my name is Greg. I am wondering if you have the virus and get over it are you still accessible to getting it again? Thank you."

With many diseases, you can develop an immunity to it once you have had it, meaning you may not get sick from it again. But health experts say it is still unclear at this point if COVID-19 patients can get the virus more than once.