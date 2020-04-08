How the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis celebrated the end of 11 weeks of lockdown

WUHAN, China (CBS Newspath)–People in Wuhan, China cheered as a light show marked the end of the city’s 11-week lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday (local time), healthy residents were allowed to start traveling in and out of the city where the coronavirus pandemic began.

