How our pets are helping us beat stress during the Covid-19 pandemic

(CBS Newspath)–

Give your dogs and cats an extra hug this weekend. Saturday is National Pet Day! Rover.com surveyed pet parents to see if animals are helping their humans cope with the extra stress during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most pet parents say their animals are helping them deal with stress from things like the coronavirus pandemic, economy, and politics, according to the Rover.com survey.

40% of respondents say they go to their dog or cat for a break from current events compared to 23% who say they turn to their significant for comfort.

Two-thirds say they’re happier working from home because their pet is by their side.

And 70% say they’re able to get more exercise while working from home because they play with and walk their pet.