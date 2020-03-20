How distilleries are helping fight the coronavirus crisis

(CBS Newspath)–All around the country, distilleries are shifting from spirits to sanitizers. It’s part of an effort to help stop the spread the coronavirus while hand sanitizer supplies are low.
- BREAKING: California governor orders all 40 million residents to stay at home to limit the COVID-19 outbreak
- Opelika Distilling Company makes hand sanitizer for community
- Preschool-aged child among latest cases of COVID-19 in Illinois county
- CBS will air classic NCAA Tournament games on Saturday and Sunday afternoon
- Helping the homeless avoid Covid-19