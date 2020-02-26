How concerned are you about Coronavirus?

ATLANTA, GA (CBS Newspath)–During a CDC telebriefing Tuesday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier had a warning about the coronavirus: “Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country.” She added, “It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen …”
