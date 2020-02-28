(CBS Newspath)–China’s ride-sharing company, Didi Chuxing, launched a new campaign to protect riders and drivers from the coronavirus. Take a look at the measures put in place.
- Dry streak ahead with a slow warm-up into the weekend
- T-shirt maker shows support for mass shooting victims
- Bear cub takes first steps
- Family of bullied Australian boy declines crowdfunded trip to Disney, wants funds to support anti-bullying charities
- How Chinese ride-share drivers protect themselves against coronavirus