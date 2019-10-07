Hound Dog Music Fest success

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hound Dog Music Fest raised 60-thousand dollars for The Baldwin Humane Society on Saturday. Hundreds of people gathered at Hidden Lake, Barn and Chapel in Silverhill, Alabama where they heard live entertainment from four bands.

Organizers are already planning for next year’s event which is scheduled to be held October 3, 2020 at the same venue.

“I attribute the success of Hound Dog to the committee. it’s a group of people that never knew each other before but they’ve come together with their talents and time. They’re all committed to the goal of finding forever homes for these stray and unwanted animals of Baldwin County.”

Saturday marked the third year for the event.